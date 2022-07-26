Noblesville Movies in the Park returns for 15th year

NOBLESVILLE — For those looking for family-friendly Friday night fun, the Noblesville Parks Department will again host their annual Movies in the Park Series.

This year marks the 15th of the event.

“The Movies in the Park Series is a timeless tradition for many Noblesville families. Attendees can enjoy free family-friendly movies, bring a blanket, dinner or snacks and enjoy an evening of cinema at Noblesville’s parks,” Recreation Program Coordinator Erin Portman said.

The majority of the movies will take place at Federal Hill Commons, a centrally located park, which will give Noblesville families easy access to the free movies.

Since last year’s “Onward” at Dillon Park was canceled due to rain, this is the screening and location that will kick off the 2022 series.

All movies will begin at dusk and are free to the public.

This year’s schedule includes:

Friday, Aug. 12 – Onward (PG, 102 min.) at Dillon Park, 6351 Midland Lane.

Friday, Aug. 19 – Cruella (PG-13, 134 min.) at Federal Hill Commons, 175 Logan Street.

Friday, Aug. 26 – Raya and The Last Dragon (PG, 107 min.) at Federal Hill Commons.

Friday, Sept. 2 – Sing 2 (PG, 110 min.) at Federal Hill Commons.

Friday, Sept. 9 – Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13, 124 min.) at Federal Hill Commons.

Light concessions will be available for purchase at all screenings.