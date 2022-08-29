Watch Now
EntertainmentInside IndyInside Indy Events

Actions

OPHS and Neighborhood Christian Legal Clinic hosting Steps to Expungement

OPHS
WRTV
OPHS
Posted at 7:10 PM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 19:10:47-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Office of Public Health and Safety is working alongside the Neighborhood Christian Legal Clinic to host Steps to Expungement, a reentry and expungement resource event.

The event will be hosted on August 31, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at IBEW Local Union 481, 1828 N Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46202.

The event was created to help residents of Marion County access reentry and court record expungement services.

Voter registration, job opportunities, food and housing resources, and expungement screenings and processing will be available via first-come, first-serve appointments.

Those who have court records and pending cases are encouraged to attend.

If interested, contact Josiah.Johnson@indy.gov.

OPHS Administrator of Reentry Services Winta Gebremichael is available for virtual interviews from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30. To schedule an interview, contact Wesley.Mckoy@indy.gov.

TOP STORIES: Indiana taxpayer direct deposit refunds begin, checks should begin arriving this week | School bus carrying 32 students crashes into Indiana home | 'A hero': Woman dies after going into Brownsburg creek to save granddaughters who went in after puppy | Sheriff: Indiana University student found dead at home outside of Bloomington | 11-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Forest Manor Park in Indianapolis, 51-year-old man arrested

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Events Calendar

9:22 AM, Oct 15, 2018