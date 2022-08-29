OPHS and Neighborhood Christian Legal Clinic hosting Steps to Expungement

INDIANAPOLIS — The Office of Public Health and Safety is working alongside the Neighborhood Christian Legal Clinic to host Steps to Expungement, a reentry and expungement resource event.

The event will be hosted on August 31, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at IBEW Local Union 481, 1828 N Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46202.

The event was created to help residents of Marion County access reentry and court record expungement services.

Voter registration, job opportunities, food and housing resources, and expungement screenings and processing will be available via first-come, first-serve appointments.

Those who have court records and pending cases are encouraged to attend.

If interested, contact Josiah.Johnson@indy.gov.

OPHS Administrator of Reentry Services Winta Gebremichael is available for virtual interviews from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30. To schedule an interview, contact Wesley.Mckoy@indy.gov.