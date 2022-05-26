Top 10 things to do in Indianapolis this weekend: May 27-30

Memorial Day — Holiday

Memorial Day is an American holiday celebrated on the last Monday of May. The holiday honors the soldiers who died while serving in the U.S. military.

The three-day weekend is considered the unofficial kickoff to cookout season, otherwise known as summer.

Cities and organizations have several services planned to honor the fallen and bring communities together over Memorial Day weekend that WRTV's Jazlyn Gomez put together.

The Indianapolis 500 — Sports

WRTV Photo: Andrew Smith IndyCar fans start to pack the stands at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis on Monday, May 31, 2021.

Race Day is finally here, and nearly 300,000 spectators are expected at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday — the largest crowd since 2016.

You'll definitely want to plan ahead if you're heading to the track. So here are some timestamps to keep in mind:

Gates open at 6 a.m., and cars head to the pit lane at 9 a.m. After which the Borg-Warner Trophy March to the Bricks takes place until 10 a.m. Drivers head to the grid on the front stretch at 10:30 a.m. At 11:47 a.m., driver introductions occur before the invocation, and the national anthem begins at 12:18 p.m. And Miles Teller, honorary starter of this year's Indy 500, will wave the green flag at 12:45 p.m.

The Indy 500 Snake Pit is back on Race Day, as well. The EDM festival lineup includes Martin Garrix, Galantis, Steve Aoki, and deadmau5.

Tickets are still available for The Greatest Spectacle in Racing and Indy 500 Snake Pit.

Carb Day — Sports

WRTV Photo: Andrew Smith Drivers aligned the track at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the 2021 Indianapolis 500.

Miller Lite Carb Day starts the engine for Race Day Weekend on Friday, and the Ruoff Mortgage Pit Stop Challenge is back for the first time in two years.

Seven pit crews compete in single-round eliminations for more than $100,000 in prizes. The Pit Stop Challenge starts at 2:30 p.m.

The Carb Day concert lineup of Kings of Chaos, Rick Springfield, and Morris Day begins about an hour later, around 3:30 p.m.

Concert pit tickets only start at $25, general admission Carb Day tickets are $35, and VIP deck tickets are $250. Click here to purchase your tickets.

Legends Day — Sports

Jack Plunkett/Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP Dierks Bentley performs at the iHeartCountry Festival on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Legends Day on Saturday starts at 8 a.m. at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Fans have their chance to get autographs from three of the starters for the 2022 Indy 500. All 33 drivers will be broken up into tables of three, at which point fans can choose one table.

The Firestone Legends Day Concert moves from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time to TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Saturday night.

Dierks Bentley will headline the night full of country music with performances by Ashley McBryde and Dillon Carmichael. The concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available on Live Nation, starting at $80.

Skrewball Indy 500 Pit Stop — 21+

Indy 500 fans who are 21 and over can join the Skrewball Pit Krew this weekend on Main Street in Speedway. There will be live music from Indianapolis DJ Action Jackson, photos, an interactive chalk wall, and giveaways.

The event will be located at 4904 W. 16th St. on Friday and Saturday from 12 - 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Racing Indy Game — Sports

WRTV photo The Indy Eleven will return to IUPUI's Carroll Stadium in 2021.

On Saturday, Indy Eleven faces off against New Mexico United at IUPUI Carroll Stadium.

Anyone who shows their ticket to the 500 Festival Parade or any other event at IMS can get sideline tickets for $11.11.

Gates open at 3 p.m., at which point fans can purchase a limited-edition Racing Indy jersey and scarf that features the iconic IMs Wings and Wheel. Kickoff is at 4 p.m., and tailgating starts at 1 p.m.

AES 500 Festival Parade — Kids

Cox, Katie

The AES 500 Festival Parade begins at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday in downtown Indianapolis. The parade includes larger-than-life floats, marching bands, performances, and celebrities. All 33 starting drivers of the Indy 500 will ride in rows of three.

The parade starts on Pennsylvania Avenue toward Washington Avenue, then up Meridian Street. Tickets are $25 to $50.

Fountain Frenzy — Family

WRTV Photo: One of the fountains in Woodruff Place, on the near east side of Indianapolis, is empty on Sunday, November 8, 2020.

The Historic Woodruff Place Foundation is hosting its first Fountain Frenzy on Friday.

The near east side community is hosting a celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. to start its central fountain at Town Hall, located at 735 Woodruff Place East Drive.

It is simultaneously a fundraiser to raise money to restore the "Goose Girl Fountain." All proceeds will go toward getting that fountain back on and running.

There will be performances by Lawn Chair Brigade, the Umbrella chicks, and HobeeLuv of East Drive. There will also be games, food, and drink trucks. Karen from "Good Bones" will also be there to sign autographs, take photos, and officially start the fountain.

Memorial Daycation — Party

Photo Provided: Naptown Hot Chicken Naptown Hot Chicken opens at the Indianapolis City Market on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

The Memorial Daycation returns to the outdoor mezzanine of the Indianapolis City Market on Saturday. DJ Strick and DJ DayDay will be spinning; there will be several food vendors, including Indy's new "Naptown Hot Chicken," and drinks. The party is from 3 to 8 p.m. Tickets are now $40.

Rock for Riley — Music

On Friday, Rock for Riley takes over HI-FI Annex with a performance by Michigander. Precisely 100% of the proceeds from the show will be donated to Riley Hospital for Children.

This is a kid-friendly event that kicks off at 7 p.m. A health check is required for entry.

