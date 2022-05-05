Snake Pit and coolers are coming back to the 2022 Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS — It looks like coolers will be allowed at the Snake Pit concerts during the 2022 Indianapolis 500 after all.

In February, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway said those entering the Snake Pit would only be allowed to bring an empty or sealed water container.

But on Thursday, Snake Pit tweeted about changes to the cooler policies. Professional cameras, carts, flags and folding chairs aren't allowed in the concert areas. But there's no longer any mention about coolers.

IMS released the following statement about its decision:

After further review and given the increased physical footprint of this year’s concert space, IMS will allow coolers inside the Snake Pit gates at this year’s event.



Fan safety and overall guest experience remain our top priorities. Additional space in the concert venue allows fans to safely bring coolers inside the Snake Pit gates for what will surely be an epic return for Race Day’s biggest party.



All coolers and bags must be no larger than 18”x14”x14” in size; coolers can be hard or soft sided. Coolers and bags will be checked for both size and contents at each pedestrian gate. It is recommended that guests arrive early and allow proper time for inspection.



Complimentary water hydration stations will continue to be available for all concert attendees.

DJ and producer Martin Garrix will headline the concert.

This is the first year since 2019 the Snake Pit will be included in the Indianapolis 500 activities. It was canceled the last two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.