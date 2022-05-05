Top 12 things to do in Indianapolis this weekend: May 5 - 8

Cinco De Mayo — Holiday

Thursday is Cinco de Mayo, or the "fifth of May" in English. The annual holiday commemorates the day Mexico defeated the French in the Battle of Puebla in 1862. But, contrary to popular belief, it is not Mexico's Independence Day — that is September 16.

Although Cinco de Mayo is not celebrated as rigorously in Mexico as in the United States, May 5 is a day of pride for many Mexican Americans.

If you're looking to celebrate the day, seek out your local Mexican eatery ( I recommend Mr. Tequila's Cantina & Grill in Fountain Square) for some mole poblano sauce. Perhaps enjoy some mariachi music (The Jazz Kitchen has a Latin Dance Party every Thursday night) to do the signature Baile Folklorico.

Inaugural Indy Eleven W League Game — Sports

Indy Eleven is hosting the inaugural match of the USL W League on Friday. The historic game against Cincinnati's Kings Hammer FC kicks off at 7 p.m. at Westfield's Grand Park Events Center. Tickets are $8.

Of the 25 players on the Indy Eleven Women's team, 13 have ties to Indiana, and nine are from central Indiana, according to a release from Indy Eleven.

Fever v. LA Sparks — Sports

Adam Hunger/AP Louisville's Emily Engstler reacts after being selected by the Indiana Fever as the fourth overall pick in the WNBA basketball draft, Monday, April 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Indiana Fever's first home game is on Sunday against the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Fever had four first-round draft picks for this season. All four — NaLyssa Smith, Emily Engstler, Lexie Hull, and Queen Egbo — are among the rookies in the WNBA to "make the biggest impact this season," according to a recent ESPN report.

Tip-off is 3 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster.

Love & Basketball — Movie, Food

A movie with brunch? Yes, please.

1000 Words Gallery, located at 3328 E. 10th St., is hosting a "Sunday Morning Movie and Brunch" event from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The gallery is showing Love & Basketball and will have food and drinks for attendees. Tickets are $25.

First Friday — Art

Photo Provided: Circle City Industrial Complex Artists “Seeing Red” by Cindy Wingo

It's the First Friday of the month, so it's time for the community to come together over free music and art.

From 6 to 9 p.m., the 500,000 square-foot Circle City Industrial Complex will be free for First Friday walkers to roam. There are sculptures, several-art galleries, glass blowing, photography, and ample shopping opportunities.

Fountain Square will also be alive with free live music by Jukebox Luke at HI-FI Annex starting at 7:15 p.m. The halls of the Murphy Arts Center will also be packed with art, antiques, and locally-made products.

Star Wars Night at Victory Field — Sports

It's Star Wars night at Victory Field.

The Indy baseball team invites all those in attendance to dress as their favorite Star Wars character. Victory Field will have many of the characters roaming around until the fifth inning, Star Wars-themed graphics and music. The first pitch is at 6:35 p.m. Tickets are anywhere from $12 to $85.

Broad Ripple Farmers Market — Shopping

The Broad Ripple Farmers Market goes outdoors for the season starting Saturday. Featuring more than 80 vendors, the Farmers Market will be at the Second Presbyterian Church, located at 7700 N. Meridian St., from 8 a.m. to Noon, rain or shine.

Indy Post It Show — Art

WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris Chromatic Collective is next to the Egyptian Cafe & Hookah Bar in Broad Ripple, Indianapolis.

Chromatic Collective hosts its second annual "Indy Post It Show" on Friday and Saturday.

The team behind the collective says the submissions nearly doubled this year, with over 1,500 post-its from hundreds of artists. The post-its are available for purchase on a first-come-first-serve basis at $10.

Friday's showcase is from 6 to 10 p.m., and Saturday's is from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Mother's Day — Holiday

This is really listed here so you don't forget to celebrate your mama.

The sun is supposed to pop back out by Sunday, so it could be a good day for brunch at LouVino or Ocean Prime; both have a special prixe fix menu for the occasion.

The Indy Mini — Sports

WRTV

The OneAmerica 500 festival Mini-Marathon and Delta Dental 500 Festival 5K return on Saturday.

More than 20,000 people will take over the downtown streets for The Greatest Spectacle in Running. Take part in cheering on runners, joggers, walkers starting at 7 a.m.

Colts Cheerleaders Final Audition Showcase — Sports

The Colts Cheerleaders are hosting their "Final Audition Showcase" at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night.

Forty-eight finalists will compete to become part of the 2022 squad. The finalists will perform group and solo dance performances for a panel of judges who will select members of the team.

Although tickets are free, the Colts ask fans to register online. The event will also be live-streamed.

Emo Nite LA and Lauren Sanderson — Music

LA-based Emo Nite is bringing its Emo Nite party to the Deluxe at the Old National Centre on Friday, May 6. Fans of the genre 18 and older can celebrate new and old emo music starting at 9 p.m. Tickets are still available for $16 each on livenation.com.

Lauren Sanderson with JORDY and Miki Ratsula will be performing at the Old National Center on Saturday.

Tickets are still available for the Deluxe stage concert for $18.

