Top 15 things to do in Indianapolis this weekend: June 10 - 12

Indy Pride Parade & Festival — LGBTQ

The Indy Pride Parade and Festival will be happening Saturday for the first time since 2019, and the city is preparing for tens of thousands of people to take over downtown.

The fun gets started at 10 a.m. with the Indy Pride Parade marching down Massachusetts Avenue. The Indy Pride Festival will be going all day, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., at Military Park, where there will be three stages full of music, drag shows, and other entertainment. Festival-goers can expect food, beverages, and vendors.

Be sure to check out the Indy Pride website for what's accepted into the festival this year and what's prohibited. Tickets are $7 in advance and $10 at the gate. Indy Pride has paid parking and shuttle options for those interested as well.

WonderRoad Music Festival — Music

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Brian Robert Jones, Will Canzoneri, Chris Tomson, Ezra Koenig, Greta Morgan and Chris Baio, from left, of Vampire Weekend perform at the Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in San Francisco. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

The WonderRoad Music Festival will be on Saturday and Sunday at Garfield Park.

The nearly 30 artist lineup includes Vampire Weekend, Lord Huron, Bastille, Chvrches, Milky Chance, and Hippo Campus. In addition to a steady flow of concert performances from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the two-day music fest, there will also be art, food, and drinks.

An assortment of ticket levels is still available for purchase, from a one-day or two-day pass to VIP and WonderpPasses.

Taggart Summer Concert Series — Music

The free summer concert series continues at the Taggart Memorial Amphitheater on Friday. Friday evening's theme is "Backyard Blues," with performances by Django Knight & Blackberry Jam. The show gets starts at 7 p.m.

MTV Wild 'N Out LIVE — Comedy

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Nick Cannon accepts the award for best host for "Wild 'n Out" at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Nick Cannon's Wild 'N Out show will be live at Ruoff Music Center on Sunday. The lineup includes Cannon, DC Young Fly, Justina Valentine, Pretty Vee, and Conceited. Tickets to the shows are still available for anywhere from $21 to $235.

Honoring the Negro Leagues — Sports

On Saturday evening, the Indianapolis Indians will be honoring the legacy of the Negro Leagues. The baseball team plans to pay tribute to the Indianapolis Clowns, which featured some of the greatest ballplayers of all time, including Hall of Famer Hank Aaron and the first three women signed to professional baseball contracts: Toni Stone, Connie Morgan, and Mamie "Peanut" Johnson.

The baseball team will honor the Clowns by wearing specialty jerseys, which will be auctioned off. The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Tickets start at $12.

Olympia: An 8-Hour Drag Experience — LGBTQ

Photo Provided: Carmel Pride/Chenyao Liu A drag queen performs at Carmel Pride's first festival on Sunday, Jun. 27, 2021.

If you can never get enough of drag performances, get ready for this 8-hour event at Almost Famous. Starting at noon on Sunday, performers of all drag styles will be hitting the stage with a new theme every hour. The event is free and for adults 21 and over.

Mr. Tequila's Pride Party — LGBTQ

Fountain Square Mexican restaurant Mr. Tequila's is throwing a pride party on Sunday starting at 6 p.m. for those 21 and over. Mr. Tequila's will have a drag queen show, live DJs, tequila, and tacos.

Shen Yun — Dance

Shen Yun is set for three performances at Clowes Memorial Hall this weekend. There are two performances on Saturday, one at 2 p.m. and another at 7:30 p.m. Sunday's performance starts at 2 p.m. Tickets to the show start at $85.

Be The Light Pride Block Party — LGBTQ

Downtown Olly's is hosting a pride block party in its Backyard on Friday. There is no cover, but ticket reservations ahead of the event are encouraged. Starting at 8 p.m., there will be live music, VIP bar service, and a drag show. Learn more about the event and reserve your tickets at downtownollys.net.

Pride Ride — LGBTQ

Photo Provided: Bike Party Indianapolis Pictured: A promo for Pride Ride hosted by Bike Party Indianapolis

Bike Party Indianapolis has a Pride Ride on Friday. The group is meeting at 7 p.m. at the Indianapolis City Market. The free event is open to anyone with a bike. The group plans to ride 10 miles, incorporating three stops for socializing.

Greetings From Spain — Music

Guest conductor Jun Märkl and pianist Stewart Goodyear will be performing with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra "Greetings From Spain" on Friday and Saturday.

The performances will include several notable pieces, including Chabrier’s España, Falla’s Nights in the Gardens of Spain, and Ravel’s Rapsodie Espagnole. Friday's performance starts at 8 p.m., and Saturday's starts at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are still available.

NBA 2K League — Sports

The in-person NBA 2K League competitions are being held in Indy for the first time. Through August 27, 24 teams play in a combination of in-person and remote games.

The in-person matches occur at the new NBA 2K League Studio at the Pavilion at Pan Am in front of a live studio audience. The studio consists of two circular competition stages. The all-ages event is free to attend this weekend. This week's action is all about "The Turn," which began with two weeks of remote group play to determine the four teams from each six‑team group that will advance to the round‑of‑16 in-person bracket play at the NBA 2K League Studio Wednesday through Saturday.

The teams are competing for $250,000.

Thursday's event starts at 7 p.m., Friday's at 7 p.m., and Saturday's at 3 p.m. Doors open an hour before start time.

Final Leg Torch Run — Sports

Photo Provided: Special Olympics Indiana The Final Leg Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) for Special Olympics Indiana will take place on Friday, June 10, 2022.

On Friday morning, participants in the Final Leg Law Enforcement Torch Run will take to the downtown streets. The event for Special Olympics Indiana gets started at 9 a.m. with a ceremony at Victory Field. At 9:30 a.m. run starts.

This is an event that begins the ceremonial lighting of the cauldron for the 2022 Special Olympics Indiana Summer Games. Police are known to the event as "Guardians of the Flame" and help carry the torch alongside the Special Olympics athletes during the run.

The community and business employees working along the Indianapolis Cultural Trail, Monument Circle, Indiana Statehouse, and White River State Park are invited to come out and cheer on the athletes and participating officers.

The Caribbean Experience — Culture

The Global Village Welcome Center is hosting an event celebrating Caribbean culture on Saturday.

The Caribbean Experience will feature steel-pan musician Lyndon Sorzano, Limbo and Mocko Jumbie dancers, Grand Junkanoo Afro Caribbean drum and dance performers, and authentic Caribbean food. The event is from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets to the event are $60.

Dinosphere and Tiger 24 — Kids, Movies

Living Room Theaters will have a dinosaur bone exhibition on Friday in its first-floor lobby. Guests are welcome to take photos and learn about the dinosaurs from paleontologists from 1 to 2 p.m. In addition, there will be dinosaur-themed food and drinks.

Tiger 24 will be screening at Living Room Theaters. Tiger 24 is an independent documentary about apex predator preservation. Friday through Sunday, a special Q&A with the documentary director Warren Pereira is planned: Friday at 7:15 p.m., Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Animal activist Carole Baskin will be at Sunday's Q&A.

