WATCH: Countdown to Indy Pride

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time since 2019, Indy Pride is holding its parade, its festival and several other events in-person. The return from the pandemic is a relief for the tens of thousands expected to attend the festivities in downtown Indy.

The parade is Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to noon along Mass Ave., while the Pride Festival runs all day Saturday at Military Park.

This week, WRTV previews Indy Pride Festival with a different story each day.

We hear from one of the grand marshals of the Pride Parade - the ACLU of Indiana.

We also chat with the Indiana Youth Group, which provides vital services to young people ages 12 to 24.

You will also see a small sample of the plethora of entertainment at this year's Pride Festival, and you'll hear from Indy Pride executive director Shelly Snider.

Click on the links above to watch WRTV's Countdown to Indy Pride Festival '22!