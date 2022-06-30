First Friday — Art

The first of the month has landed on Friday this July, and there are plenty of free events in Indy this First Friday.

From 6 to 9 p.m. at the Harrison Center, check out Eric Lubrick's "Deconstruct, Reconstruct," a series of still-life photographs characterized by florals and retro colors; a collection of paintings by Eliza Mowery titled The Fallow Ground; "New Horizons” by Joy Hernandez, which includes aerosol and acrylic paintings of escapism with Bean the Astronaut; a group exhibit by "We are Indy Arts" titled The Abstract; and more.

At the Circle City Industrial Complex, there are more than 20 gallery spaces to peruse in the 500,000-square-foot building from 6 to 9 p.m. There will also be live music in the Art Cafe.

In Fountain Square, The Murphy Arts building will be packed with art, antiques, music, and locally-made products by artisans from 6 to 10 p.m. Walk over to the HI-FI Annex for a free show starting at 7:15 p.m. featuring Jukebox Luke.

Starting at 9 p.m., the First Friday After Party gets started with a night of jazz music at McGowan Hall. A $6 donation, or tip, is asked to be given to the band to keep the music going.

Jazz in the Park — Music

The Taggart Concert and Performance Series continues on Friday with "Jazz In The Park" at Taggart Memorial, located at 1856 Burdsal Parkway. The show is from 7 to 9 p.m. and is free to attend.

THE LUME featuring Monet & Friends Alive — Art

Photo Provided: The LUME Indianapolis at Newfields Rendering of The LUME Indianapolis courtesy of Grande Experiences

The LUME featuring Monet & Friends Alive opens on Sunday.

The three-dimensional art piece and experience encompasses Newfield's 30,000 square-foot fourth floor. The LUME highlights Oscar-Claude Monet, a French impressionist known as the father of impressionism.

The experience includes 150 floor-to-ceiling projectors bringing to life the paintings of Monet, Pissarro, Renoir, Cézanne, and others. There will also be several original works of impressionist art from the Indianapolis Museum of Art's permanent collection and a Monet-inspired cafe.

Tickets to The LUME are $29 for adults, seniors 55 and older can get tickets for $25, children 6 to 17 are $20, and kids 5 and under are free. Tickets to The LUME include general admission to the rest of the art museum.

Family Discovery Day — Kids

It's Family Discovery Day at the Indiana State Museum on Saturday, and it's all about space. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., families can design a lunar or Martian lander, create a rocket, and discover Indiana’s role in exploring the universe.

Museum admission prices are $17 for adults, $16 for seniors, $12 for children, and $5 for students with an Indiana college ID.

The Blue Side and Mindi Abair — Music

There will be lots of greats at The Jazz Kitchen this weekend. The Blue Side will be performing two sets on Friday night, one at 7 p.m. and another at 9:30 p.m. The band features some of Indy's best musicians, such as Tad Robinson, Gordon Bonham, Rob Dixon, Kevin Anker, Kenny Phelps, and Reggie Bishop. The group will perform blues, soul, jazz, and more kinds of music.

On Saturday and Sunday, Grammy-nominee Mindi Abair will be performing a total of four shows. The saxophonist and vocalist will also have meet and greet opportunities and feature wine tasting from her Wine & Jazz Company. Saturday's performances are at 7 and 9:30 p.m., Sunday's shows are at 6 and 8:30 p.m.

Big Gay Soiree — LGBTQ

Legacy Entertainment is hosting its second annual Big Gay Soiree at Cholita Tacos in Broad Ripple.

From 6 to 11 p.m., folks can enjoy performances from DJs, poets, painters, and musicians. There will be food, giveaways and auctions as well. Tickets are $10.

The Fourth of July — Holiday

Monday is Independence Day which means many people will have Monday off in recognition of the holiday.

Downtown Indy's 4th of July Fireworks show starts at 10 p.m. The fireworks launch from the 500 N. Meridian building. Showrunners say the best viewing experiences are from the city's north and west side. You can also grab a blanket or chairs and watch the show from Monument Circle, the Indiana War memorial, and American Legion Mall.

