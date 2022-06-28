What you need to know about the downtown Indy fireworks display

If you are going downtown on the fourth to see the annual fireworks display, there are a few things you need to know to prepare you for the night.

The show is expected to begin promptly at 10 p.m. and last 20 minutes. During that time, an estimated 3500 shells will be fired for plenty of variety and a spectacle worthy of Independence Day.

They will be launched from the roof of 500 North Meridian so some of the best viewing spots include American Legion Mall, University Park and the steps of the War Memorial. However, they should be visible throughout most of the downtown for you to enjoy.

When you are finding your spot for the night just keep in mind that spectators are not allowed in the yellow areas on the map below. This includes the block from North Street to Michigan Street between the war memorials.

Downtown Indy 2022 fireworks map provided by Downtown Indy

If you came to see the show last year, remember that viewing locations have altered slightly. To make sure you’re in a good spot keep a look out for signs which can help guide you throughout the night.

These signs can also help once the show is over and the streets are filled with one of the most dreaded parts of the night: the traffic.

The IMPD recommends that you do plan for traffic delays, especially with construction on Interstate 65 if you are heading northbound, so patience is key.

Throughout the downtown, there will be some temporary road closures you should pay attention to from 9:45 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. including:

Illinois Street (from Ohio to St. Clair Street)

Meridian Street (from Vermont to St. Clair Street)

North Street (from Illinois to Pennsylvania Street)

Michigan Street (from Illinois to Pennsylvania Street)

Look out for road signs and traffic officers to safely navigate out of the busy areas. Hands-free mobile apps with real-time traffic can also help you navigate in the confusion.

Here are a few more things you want to note during the night: