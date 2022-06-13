Watch
EntertainmentInside IndyInside Indy Events

Actions

Where to watch fireworks for the Fourth of July in Indiana

New app could decrease fireworks-related injuries
unknown
<p>Photo form Fishers Freedom Festival </p>
New app could decrease fireworks-related injuries
Posted at 7:52 PM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 19:52:49-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Fourth of July is right around the corner and central Indiana residents will be able to view the fireworks from many different places.

Here's a list of parades, festivals, and celebrations happening this Independence Day.

Fourth of July events:

  • Downtown Indy 4th of July Fireworks
    • Fireworks will be launched at 10 p.m. from the 500 North Meridian office building.
  • 51st Annual Meredith Smith Memorial Firework Show
    • Held on July 3, fireworks will be launched at 10 p.m. and can be seen from anywhere in Broad Ripple.
  • Westfield Rocks the 4th
    • Fireworks will be launched at 10 p.m. at Grand Park.
  • Symphony on the Prairie: Star-Spangled Symphony
    • Held from July 1 to July 4, the Conner Prairie Symphony concert will start at 8 p.m. with fireworks being launched at 9:45 p.m.
  • Noblesville Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks Festival
    • Fireworks will be launched at 10 p.m. at Forest Park.
  • Zionsville Lion Club Fourth of July
    • Fireworks will be launched at 10 p.m. at Zionsville Lions Park.
  • Carmelfest Fireworks
    • Held July 3 to July 4, fireworks will be launched 9:45 p.m. from Badger Field, West Park, and Industrial Drive.
TOP STORIES: Martinsville man found dead in upside-down car in pond, police say | Kountry Kitchen breaks ground on new location | Holcomb wants to give Hoosiers additional $225 tax refund | Zoopolis 500 features racing tortoises, IndyCar Driver Tony Kanaan | At least 7 shot in Indianapolis in 5-hour window

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Events Calendar

9:22 AM, Oct 15, 2018