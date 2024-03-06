Tako Seoul in Fishers sees boost in business after shoutout from Keith Lee

FISHERS — A local Korean-Mexican fusion restaurant, Tako Seoul is the latest business to feel the "Keith Lee" effect.

The restaurant located off East 116th Street saw a boost after another viral video from social media influencer Keith Lee.

“On the weekend’s we’re getting a little crazy during the week we’re still slow but we’re still working towards that,” said Tako Seoul Owner Mycoe Andrews.

The fusion restaurant serves everything from Korean tacos to churros.

Andrews said they launched a 19-day "Where's Keith Lee Campaign" ahead of his All-Star weekend arrival.

Lee was not able to make it to try the restaurant’s food, but the business was still able to cash in without Lee ever even coming in.

"Hard work pays off and even though he didn't come in it gives the people a chance to try the food for themselves,” said Andrews.

Leland Baptist with the Indy Black Chamber of Commerce says this just goes to show the power social can have on businesses.

“If you’re a restaurant owner, you’re now on the top of your game at all times because you understand that one person could have the ability to change the game,” said Baptist, the Business Navigator with the organization.

Social media’s impact is even being felt beyond Andrews’ restaurant in Fishers.

“We’re doing a partnership with Lucas Oil; we’ll be in there for all the events coming up,” said Andrews. "Its been a mixture of everything, Traveling foodie guyde, Keith Lee, Black Indy Live its been a lot of those places out there that's posted us and supported us and that's played a part."

Andrews says Tako Seoulwill also be at Indy Motor Speedway for next month's eclipse event and the Indy 500.