Indianapolis Burger Week returns on June 20

INDIANAPOLIS — For the second year in a row, several restaurants will be celebrating the hamburger by offering special deals during Indianapolis Burger Week.
The restaurants will offer $7 burgers from June 20-26.
Diners can download the Indy Burger Week app to check in at different locations for a chance to win prizes.
Participating restaurants include:
- 5th Ave. Bar and Grille
- Barbecue & Bourbon on Main
- Brother's Bar & Grill - Broad Ripple & Downtown
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Drake’s
- Ellison Brewing
- Oasis Diner
- LouVino - Fishers & Mass Ave.
- HopCat
- Macaron Bar ( Burger Macaron)
- Pier 48
- The Block Bistro & Grill
- Slapfish
- Steak n’ Shake (Downtown)
