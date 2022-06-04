Watch
Indianapolis Burger Week returns on June 20

$7 burgers offered at several restaurants
Posted at 9:47 AM, Jun 04, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — For the second year in a row, several restaurants will be celebrating the hamburger by offering special deals during Indianapolis Burger Week.

The restaurants will offer $7 burgers from June 20-26.

Diners can download the Indy Burger Week app to check in at different locations for a chance to win prizes.

Participating restaurants include:

  • 5th Ave. Bar and Grille
  • Barbecue & Bourbon on Main
  • Brother's Bar & Grill - Broad Ripple & Downtown
  • Buffalo Wild Wings
  • Drake’s
  • Ellison Brewing
  • Oasis Diner
  • LouVino - Fishers & Mass Ave.
  • HopCat
  • Macaron Bar ( Burger Macaron)
  • Pier 48
  • The Block Bistro & Grill
  • Slapfish
  • Steak n’ Shake (Downtown)
