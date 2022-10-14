IndyHumane’s ‘Mutt Strut’ back for 19th year

INDIANAPOLIS — Victory Field is going to the dogs this weekend. For the second time at the ballpark, IndyHumane’s "Mutt Strut" is taking over.

“It is a fun way for people to come out and really engage with us here. They bring their dogs, they bring their families and they understand that that IndyHumane really does represent family. It represents putting people together with their pets,” IndyHumane CEO Donna Casamento said.

This year marks the 19th year for the fundraising event. More than 1,000 pet owners and their furry friends are expected Saturday for the event.

“They should come out because they care about pets, and they want to have a great day and they care about the people in our community too. Don't you want to come out meet some friends that are like minded and have other pets?" Casamento said. "Meeting animals is when you're walking your dog around the community because you're running into other people that have dogs. So come out and meet a lot of great people,”

There will be vendor booths, costume contests, food trucks and adoptable animals throughout the day.

For those interested in going, you can register in advance or just come the day of.

Here is a schedule of events:

