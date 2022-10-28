Let's Go Girls! Shania Twain coming to Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE — She already went "Up!" and now Shania Twain is making new music and going on a global tour.

Twain's new album, Queen of Me, will be released on February 3, 2023. It's her first record since 2017.

As part of the Queen of Me Tour, Twain will perform at Ruoff Music Center on July 15, 2023. Breland will join her for the performance.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Nov. 4 through LiveNation.

Citi cardmembers can get presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1.