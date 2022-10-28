Watch Now
Let's Go Girls! Shania Twain coming to Ruoff Music Center

Provided/Louie Banks
Shania Twain will tour in 2023 and is making a stop in Noblesville at Ruoff Music Center.
Posted at 11:37 AM, Oct 28, 2022
NOBLESVILLE — She already went "Up!" and now Shania Twain is making new music and going on a global tour.

Twain's new album, Queen of Me, will be released on February 3, 2023. It's her first record since 2017.

As part of the Queen of Me Tour, Twain will perform at Ruoff Music Center on July 15, 2023. Breland will join her for the performance.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Nov. 4 through LiveNation.

Citi cardmembers can get presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1.

