INDIANAPOLIS — To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the NCAA Hall of Champions will be offering free admission on Thursday, June 23.

The hall, located at White River State Park in downtown Indianapolis will be open from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

In honoring the anniversary, the hall will have special activities and events planned to begin at 3:30 p.m.

The hall will have giveaways and special guests including Butler's bulldog, Blue, University of Indianapolis' greyhound, Grady, and other representatives of Indiana universities and organizations.

A scavenger hunt and trivia will take place, which will include prizes of Title IX apparel and NCAA championship items.

Visitors are also allowed to view the hall's membership showcase, as it features a Title IX timeline, women trailblazers, and facts.

"We are so excited that the NCAA Hall of Champions is a part of the Association's tribute to the 50th anniversary of Title IX that we wanted to give all visitors free access to the facility where they could enjoy fun activities and learn about this important law," Kelly Dodds, assistant director of operations said. "Equality is very important, and we want to take this special opportunity to help educate our visitors in a fun way. We hope everyone has a good time at the hall on June 23."