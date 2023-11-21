Pie tips and tricks from Indy-area bakers

INDIANAPOLIS — WRTV’s Inside Indy recently visited several local pie shops and bakeries. Now, those bakers are sharing their tips and tricks to bake a successful pie this Thanksgiving.
Cindy Hawkins
Circle City Sweets
Tips: Butter, patience and vodka?
Pie tips from Cindy Hawkins
Doug Grossnickle & Anna Smythe
Taylor’s Bakery
Tips: Heat, but not too much!
Pie tips from Doug Grossnickle & Anna Smythe
Joanna Wilson
Punkin's Pies Sweet Treats
Tips: Stir the pot this way and this way only.
Pie tip from Joanna Wilson
Kelly Maucere
My Sugar Pie
Tips: Master your moisture and save the crumble for last!
Pie tips from Kelly Maucere
Clarissa Morley
Pots & Pans Pie Company
Tips: Go for the graham, and keep that jiggle!
Pie tips from Clarissa Morley