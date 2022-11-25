Small Business Saturday Profile: Greenwood's carefully curated Brick & Mortar

INDIANAPOLIS – This holiday season, WRTV's Inside Indy is profiling local businesses that could be the perfect place to snap up gifts for your family and friends.

Fancy an item straight from France for the worldly friend in your life? What about a Hoosier-made craft? Both are options at the sweet little Greenwood shop, Brick & Mortar.

"Right now we have these hand-painted Polish little villages that are for Christmas," owner Kelly McLaughlin told WRTV when we asked about some of the favorite items in the shop right now.

The villages are the favorite of Brick & Mortar's co-owner and Kelly's daughter-in-law, Ashley McLaughlin. It was on a trip to Europe with their family where Kelly and Ashley first had the idea to open an intimate, curated boutique.

"We went to Spain, and then we went to Italy, and then we went to France," Kelly said. "(We were) just like, 'This store is so little.' It was like you'd walk in, and it would just be, like, a little corner. But everywhere you turn was super cool stuff."

Kelly says they considered using a house for their business front, but it was too roomy for their vision.

"It's not the vibe we're going for. And then when this became available, I was like, 'Are you serious?!'" Kelly said.

Brick & Mortar's location on West Main Street is the opposite of a large and airy house. The storefront is black-bricked and chic, but inside it's bright, cozy and filled with one-of-a-kind items. Those items are on a rotation. Right now, that rotation includes a children's and baby clothes section, kids' books and all sorts of cute jewelry, soaps, cards and bags.

"Everything is from different little places," Kelly said. "Some stuff is from Paris. Some stuff is from Greenwood, Indiana."

Because the space is limited in their shop, it breeds an environment of innovation and uniqueness. No storeroom means they use their space with careful intention.

"Everything we buy is in limited quantities and it changes all the time. Like, now, we have kids' clothes, and we don't always have kids' clothes," Kelly said. "And then we look for female-owned businesses. Sustainable, just really different stuff that you can't get on Amazon and you can't get at all the little boutique shops."

Brick & Mortar is located at 215 W. Main St. in Greenwood. You can shop online or in-person. Here are their seasonal hours:

