Jelly Roll coming to Ruoff Music Center in September

NOBLESVILLE — Multi-genre singer/songwriter/rapper Jelly Roll has announced the Backroad Baptism Tour and will be stopping in Noblesville at Ruoff Music Center on Sept. 29.
With support from opening acts Elle King, Struggle Jennings and Josh Adam Meyers, Jelly Roll will be touring his hit singles “Son Of A Sinner” and “Tennessean,” as well as other songs from his forthcoming album.
Tickets for the Backroad Baptism Tour will go on sale starting Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com.
