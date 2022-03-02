Watch
Ruoff Music Center offering $199 pass to get into nearly every show in 2022

Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center launches biggest concert season in over 20 yrs with nearly 50 shows
Posted at 1:43 PM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 13:43:37-05

NOBLESVILLE — Are you ready to get back to watching live music?

Ruoff Music Center is offering a $199 lawn pass that will get fans into up to 40 shows, Live Nation announced Tuesday.

Lawn passes went on sale at 1 p.m. Wednesday on LiveNation.com. A limited number of passes are available.

The pass does not include concerts featuring Morgan Wallen on June 16 and Foo Fighters on Aug. 1.

Scheduled concerts include the Dave Matthews Band, Phish, The Backstreet Boys, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Josh Groban and The Chicks.

