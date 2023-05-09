Straight No Chaser announces Fall tour, short film premiere, and new album details

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana-based, and popular a cappella group Straight No Chaser, announced a new Fall tour today, dubbed the "Sleighin' it Tour."

The tour is set to launch October 20th in Kalispell, Montana, and conclude in Mesa, Arizona on New Year's Eve. The tour includes eight shows in Indiana, including four shows at the Murat Theatre in Indianapolis. A full list of tour dates, including their previously announced "The Yacht Rock Tour," can be found here.

Also announced today by the group was the track listing for their upcoming album, Yacht On The Rocks, set to release on June 23, 2023. See full track list below:



Escape (The Pina Colada Song) Sailing Waves of Toto featuring David Paich Heart to Heart What You Won’t Do For Love Biggest Part Of Me Reelin’ In The Years What A Fool Believes Lovely Day After The Love Has Gone Ride Like The Wind 2 Steal Away Easy Lover Lido Shuffle Taking It To (Dancing In) The Streets

Meanwhile the group will also reveal a short film by the same name on May 17 at the Fort Myers Film Festival. The film, directed by Sasha Levinson, will feature nine members sneaking onto a yacht, as to experience yacht life prior to making their latest album, as well as a case of mistaken identity, and a performance of a Kenny Loggins classic. The film is the first video to be released from the upcoming album. A trailer for the film can be seen here.

Straight No Chaser, which was initially formed at Indiana University in Bloomington, has now sold more than three million albums worldwide, earned more than a billion streams on Pandora, and sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets across the globe.