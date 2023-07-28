Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce to perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse next Spring

INDIANAPOLIS — Grammy-award winning Country music star Tim McGraw is coming to Gainbridge Fieldhouse!

Starting in 2024, McGraw, along with singer-songwriter Carly Pearce, will embark out on the 'Standing Room Only Tour,' with stops in more than 30 cities, including Indianapolis. McGraw and Pearce will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” said McGraw. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”

All tickets, including VIP packages for the 'Standing Room Only Tour' will be on sale starting on August 4 at 10 a.m. in each market. According to the release, VIP packages and experiences will include a variety of offerings from an exclusive gift item to meeting Tim, for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Fans are encouraged to visit www.timmcgraw.com and become part of MCGRAWONE for more information.