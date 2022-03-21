Willie Nelson, others headlining Outlaw Music Festival at Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE — Ruoff Music Center's concert calendar is filling up, and on June 26, the venue will host the Outlaw Music Festival.

Performers include Willie Nelson & Family, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Charley Crockett and Brittney Spencer.

Tickets go on sale March 25 at 10 a.m. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning March 22 at 10 a.m. until March 24 at 10 p.m.