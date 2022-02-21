Family identifies man fatally shot at Chuck E. Cheese in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A day after a fatal shooting Sunday at a Chuck E. Cheese on the city's east side, the victim's family has identified him.

They say 34-year-old Anthony Tinnin was there to have fun with his three children.

What was supposed to be a night of fun turned into a tragedy Sunday night that unfolded in front of dozens of families.

Tinnin was leaving about 5:30 p.m. around the time he was shot, according to his family.

It happened in front of his children, who are 3, 5, and 8 years old.

"It's tragic to watch your father gunned down like that. It's tragic," said IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams.

Adams says nearly 60 officers responded to the scene.

As the gunfire erupted, Chuck E. Cheese windows were shattered, and people of all ages hit the floor.

"I couldn't move. I just thought this was it," said a witness who asked to go only by Debra.

A woman who was celebrating a birthday party for her twin granddaughters described a chaotic scene with people running to try to get out of the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant.

"We just pulled the cakes out of the boxes and the candles, getting ready to light them and sing 'Happy Birthday,' and I noticed a bunch of people running to the back of the restaurant," the woman told WRTV.

Professional services were available after the shooting to help witnesses cope with trauma.

Tinnin's loved ones say he was a family man and didn't deserve to be killed and will be deeply missed.

"My family is deeply grieving about the untimely and tragic death of someone who was our son, grandson, father, husband, nephew, uncle, cousin, and friend. However we will allow the justice system of the Great God-Allah to take its course and otherwise let the peace be still," said Saddam Ali Tinnin-Bey.

IMPD says there aren't yet any leads in their investigation.

"Unfortunately, this is another reminder of gun violence in our community. What we need at this time is for people to cooperate with the police," said Adams.

If you have any information about what led to this shooting, you're asked to call homicide detectives at 317-327-3475. You can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.