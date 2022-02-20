One shot and killed at shopping center on Indianapolis' east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead after a shooting Sunday evening at a shopping center on the east side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 5:30 p.m. to the 10000 block of East Washington Street on the report of a person shot.

They found a person who was dead with at least one apparent gunshot wound when they arrived, IMPD Officer Samone Burris said in an email.

In a tweet, IMPD said there is no ongoing threat.

Additional details haven't been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatchers at 317-327-3811 and ask to speak with a detective. People with information can also contact IMPD homicide detectives at 317-327-3475 or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

