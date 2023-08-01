Faith Leaders search for solutions in wake on Mass Shooting in Muncie

MUNCIE-- Muncie City and Faith Leaders are still searching for answers as to what transpired during Sunday's Mass Shooting.

“It’s our job to uplift the hearts of everyone that includes law enforcement, our parishioners, our mayor,” Pastor Andre Mitchell of Deliverance Temple in Muncie said.

Members of Muncie’s Concerned Clergy met with WRTV on Tuesday to discuss on how the city can move forward in the wake of the violence.

Pastor Andre Mitchell of Deliverance Temple in Muncie

“You hate to shut down everyone because you have bad apples, but how do you find the bad apples if you don’t have strict laws,” Pastor Mitchell said.

Pastor Mitchell says that he agrees with Mayor Dan Ridenour’s idea of a multi-agency task force to crack down on things like late night gatherings.

“There are a lot of places to blame but definitely guns is one of the main issues,” Pastor Mitchell added.

On Tuesday, Muncie Police Department confirmed to WRTV that one person has been arrested in connection with the shooting with more details to come later in the day.

WRTV also got a copy of the noise ordinance that showed that Willie Johnson had approval for 75 people to attend. The ordinance listed the event as a “Welcome Home Party.” The date of the events were from July 28th through the 30th. WRTV reached out to Johnson for comment, he declined.

“She is still trying to joke,” Ashley Erby sent WRTV a video of her and her sister Shealynn Orr in the hospital. Erby says Orr was dragged by a car as people were fleeing Sunday Morning's Mass Shooting in Muncie.

“I’m here for reason - its not my time yet,” Orr saying in the video. Meanwhile The City of Muncie, is prioritizing community needs in the wake the shooting.

