Family searching for answers after son killed in weekend interstate shooting

INDIANAPOLIS -- An alarming trend is on the rise in the Hoosier state: People shooting others on the interstate.

At least two Hoosiers lost their lives to this violence this year.

“I just miss my son man,” Anthony Shelman said. 30-year-old Anthony Shelman Jr. was one of the most recent.

“That was my best friend for 30 years. He played football, he ran track,” Shelman Sr. said.

Over the weekend Shelman’s life was cut short. State police say he died after a car crash near the intersection of 21st and Emerson. Police say Shelman Jr. was shot multiple times on I-70 before the crash.

“My son was a good person. I’m telling you. This crazy stuff that happened to him.. I just can’t believe it. I still haven’t slept yet,” Shelman Sr. said.

Anthony Shelman Jr. IMG_4468.jpg Anthony Shelman Jr. was shot and killed on I-70 on March 25, 2023. Provided WEB FRIDAY.jpg Anthony Shelman Jr. was shot and killed on I-70 on March 25, 2023. Provided photo 2.jpg Anthony Shelman Jr. was shot and killed on I-70 on March 25, 2023. Provided photo 1.jpg Anthony Shelman Jr. was shot and killed on I-70 on March 25, 2023. Provided

State police say this is at least the 12th interstate shooting this year, in addition to 53 incidents that Indiana State Police have investigated where a gun was displayed or pointed but not fired since Jan 1.

Last year, 66 people were shot on interstates in central Indiana. Here are the numbers for the years prior:

2018: 9 people

2019: 9 people

2020: 23 people

2021: 65 people

“His kids are everything to him. He’s putting their boots on the same way I taught him. He didn’t deserve this,” Shelman Sr. said.

Now Anthony Sr. and his family just want the person who took his sons life to come forward.

“I’m seeking justice. I want justice and I’m not going to stop until I find out who did this to my brother,” Laquala Beech Shelman Jr.’s sister said.

