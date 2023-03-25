1 killed, 1 injured in interstate shooting and vehicle crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after one person was killed and another was injured in an interstate shooting and vehicle crash early Saturday morning on the east side of Indianapolis.

According to IMPD, officers were called to E 21st Street and N Emerson Avenue near I-70 for a report of a vehicle crash just after 3:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found two victims who had been shot.

According to police, one victim was pronounced deceased and the other victim is in stable condition.

Indiana State Police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.

