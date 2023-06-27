Johnson County Veteran loses garage, house damaged in tornado; vows to rebuild

JOHNSON CO. — For many, Sunday’s Tornadoes are already an afterthought, but for hundreds of people— maybe thousands— the tornadoes will leave an impact.

“Just got to start over I guess,” Randell Lee said. Lee, his wife, and the rest of his family spoke to WRTV on Tuesday as they worked to clean up the damage that the tornado left behind. Lee says he has lived in the same house in Johnson County since the late 1970’s.

“It’s a major deal no doubt nobody got hurt,” Lee added. Lee described the moment the tornado hit as one of the scariest moments of his life. “The window from upstairs it blew it out – and all the pictures on the wall it came off,” Lee added.

Lee said that nothing can compare to what he experienced this weekend. Officials say Sunday’s tornado was the secondto hit Johnson County this year. “I jumped in the room with the washer and dryer, and I closed the door and held tight and in a minute, it was over,” Lee went onto say.

Lee said the majority of the damage was centered around his garage. He added that he spent nearly 60% of his time in it. Lee said he would work on rebuilding classic cars and helping out anyone he could. “He would help anybody – do anything for anyone – if he needed work on their car, he would do it and he wouldn’t do it for money,” Joshua Lee said.

That’s Lee’s son Joshua. He was out helping cleaning up the damage on Tuesday. “It’s just everything my parents worked for was gone in a matter of minutes,” Joshua Lee added. Lee is a veteran of this Johnson County community, having served in the Navy in the late 1960’s.

As of right now, he and his family are still undecided on what’s next, but they know they will put their whole heart into it.

“That’s on down the road we will get it done,” Lee concluded. Right now, the community says it working to raise money to help lee and his family rebuild. Lee tells WRTV, that he would just donate the money back to his community.

Johnson County Emergency Management has provided information on damage reporting and debris pickup for residents affected by the recent storms and tornadoes.

