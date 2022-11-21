Neighbors react to 16-year-old killed in Friday shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Numbers show that more teens have been killed by gun violence this year than all of last year.

This year numbers show that 14 teens have been killed by gun violence in Indianapolis.

“I mean what do you say?,” Indianapolis resident Robert Walker said.

The most recent incident was Friday night when IMPD says that a 16-year-old was shot at the Brookwood Apartments on Turtle Creek E. Drive on the city’s south side.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as 16-year-old Kareem Muttler. He later died at the hospital.

Walker had a message for Muttler's family.

“I don't know you very well, but we are neighbors," Walker said. "This community is worse because your child is not here."

Perry Township schools confirmed that Muttler was a student at Southport High School.

“Perry Township Schools is saddened to hear about the tragic death of Southport High School student Kareem Muttler. Any loss of life is difficult, but the loss of life at such a young age is especially tragic. Our thoughts and prayers are with Muttler’s family during this difficult time. Southport High School has counselors on standby for anyone needing additional support processing this unfortunate tragedy.”