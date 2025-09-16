Taste the best of Indy and beyond at Indianapolis Monthly's 2025 Best Restaurants Event

INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you're a worldly foodie or you consider your tastes on the tamer side, delicious surprises are on the menu as local chefs come together to wow you.

Indianapolis Monthly's 2025 Best Restaurants event brings together some of central Indiana's finest cuisine so you can get a taste you might not have otherwise tried before.

We got a chance to see a live chef demonstration when WRTV's Kaitlyn Kendall met with guest chef Nick Detrich of Magdalena in Indianapolis.

"I never would have ordered that," Kaitlyn later said of the cucumber-and-mole dish he prepared for us. "But it was unbelievable."

You can see our full video of his demonstration in the player with this story. It'll give you a better idea of what the event holds in store.

And in the meantime... here are some of the other restaurants that will be at the Best Restaurants event:



9th Street Bistro (WRTV previous story)

Brozinni Pizzeria

Che Chori (WRTV previous story)

Cheeky Bastards

Corridor

Fernando’s Mexican & Brazilian Cuisine

Field Brewing

Good Omen

Late Harvest Kitchen

Macizo Restaurant

Magdalena

Mochi Joy Donuts (WRTV previous story)

Oakleys Bistro

Open Kitchen

Pots & Pans Pie Co. (WRTV previous story)

St. Elmo Steak House

The Flatiron

Tinker Street Restaurant & Wine Bar

Tuscan Table Ristorante

The event is Monday Sept. 22 at VisionLoft at the Stutz, 1060 N. Capitol Ave. VIP entry begins at 5:30 p.m. and general admission entry begins at 6 p.m.