CARMEL — This week, Carmel Fire Department is hosting its annual Firefighter For A Day Camp.

At the free camp, which is put on by donors and sponsors, kids get to learn about fire safety, get a glimpse at being a firefighter, and, of course, have fun while doing it.

Throughout the week, nearly 700 kids will take part in the camp.

“I actually have multiple camps but this is the one that’s been like annual. It’s super fun just being here with everybody,” said 11-year-old Eliza Greiner.

While running through obstacles, playing in water and learning, Carmel Firefighter Tim Griffin said he hopes the kids take the lessons home with them.

“Our hope is that one, they're having fun, that they leave the day and they thought 'Man, this was fun. It was active,'" Griffin said.

Griffin added that he hopes kids who attend are able to devise a safety plan in case of a house fire — and that they share that plan with their family members.

The camp is booked up for the rest of the week. Griffin said that’s common.

If you are interested in going next year Griffin said it doesn’t matter where you live anyone is welcome if you pre-register.

This year, kids all the way from Hawaii came to attend.