Downtown Franklin businesses team up to host 10th holiday open house to help customers shop small

FRANKLIN — If you are looking to shop small this upcoming holiday season, you can get a jump start on your Christmas list in one local community.

More than 35 locally-owned businesses in downtown Franklin are teaming up to host their 10th annual Downtown Franklin Holiday Open House this weekend. The event is bigger than ever before and includes local antique stores, a toy store, candy shop, bars, restaurants and more.

Shoppers can come to the walkable downtown area and grab a passport punch card on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Hours vary by business.

No purchase is necessary and shoppers take their passports to get punched at each stop on their way. Once you get 10 punches, you can turn in your passport at any participating store.

After the event concludes, the shop owners will draw from the passports turned in and give away more than $2,000 worth of prizes to lucky winners.

Debi Pierson is the owner and Chief Toy Expert for Toodleydoo Toys in Franklin on Jefferson Street.

She says the holiday open house started out small 10 years ago but has grown ever since then, and really showcases how Franklin has grown as a business community.

"We point at each other," said Pierson. "We hand out maps. It just shows that we have a strong community."

You can learn more about what makes Toodleydoo Toys special in the video above, and learn more about other family-friendly events in downtown Franklin by visiting Discover Downtown Franklin's website and social media pages.