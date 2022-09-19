Family, friends honor life of woman shot, killed at daycare during vigil

INDIANAPOLIS — The family, friends and coworkers of the woman who was fatally shot while dropping her children off at an Indianapolis daycare came together on Sunday evening to honor her life.

Krystal Walton was shot and killed Friday while she was dropping off her children at Charity Cares Day Care Center on the city's west side. Police say the alleged killer had threatened her life.

Walton's family hopes this will shine a light on domestic violence cases.

"The reason Krystal is a hero is because this had to happen in order to prevent some of you from going through the same exact thing,” said Christopher Walton, Krystal Watson's father, while speaking at the vigil. “Domestic violence is real," he added.

Orlando Mitchell is the man police allege killed Walton. The two have a child together. At the time of the shooting, there was a warrant out for Mitchell’s arrest.

Lori Striddle, who worked with Walton, says she feels the justice system failed her.

"There is no reason to have that many felonies against you and threatening a lady, your baby's mom. You should have never have been out of jail,” Striddle said. “You were a harm to her and now we have two children without a mom."

While all Waltons family and friends want people to remember her for how great of a person she was, they also hope her story will encourage people in similar situations to get the help they need.

"If you have friends if you have anybody who is going through anything like this you need to get them some help, " Krystal’s father said.