Halloween display benefits sick children at Saint Jude Hospital

FRANKLIN — It's bigger than lights, ghosts and music — it's all about helping sick children.

It's Halloween on Highland Avenue with a home covered with giant displays, ghosts, and graves.

The skeletons and scarecrows make up the sensational sight to benefit kids needing care at Saint Jude Hospital.

When the sun goes down, the home evolves into an eerie and engaging scene symbolizing the fall screen.

The display is part of the campaign known as "Skeletons for Saint Jude".

To find the nearest display near you, click here.