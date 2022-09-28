Primex to build mural for Officer Seara Burton from recycled materials

RICHMOND — A Richmond-based plastics manufacturer is helping to keep the memory of slain officer Seara Burton alive in an environmentally-friendly way.

Primex Plastics Corporation announced Tuesday that it will collect used yard signs and wire to be recycled into a mural for the deceased officer who was laid to rest on Monday.

The company said materials can be donated via bins placed outside its design and fabrication facility at 400 Industrial Parkway. The bins will stay in place from Friday to Oct. 14.

Burton, a K-9 officer with the Richmond Police Department, died Sept. 18, five weeks after she was shot while conducting a traffic stop.

She had been previously been on life support, which she was taken off of on Sept. 1. Afterward, she was moved to a hospice facility at Reid Health where she died surrounded by her family, according to Richmond police.

RELATED | Richmond K-9 Officer Seara Burton's emotional 10-42 final call

On August 10, Burton responded to assist other officers with a traffic stop near North 12th Street and C Street in Richmond.

Burton stopped a man riding a moped and used her K-9 partner, Brev, to conduct an open-air sniff. Brev alerted to the possible presence of narcotics.

While officers were talking with the suspect, the driver of the moped opened fire, striking Burton. She was critically injured in that shooting.

RELATED | Richmond K-9 Officer Seara Burton honored at funeral services

At her funeral on Monday, Burton was remembered her family and hundreds of friends, community members and fellow law enforcement officers.

Last summer, Burton met her fiancée, Sierra Neal. The couple was nine days away from getting married when Burton was shot.