Ride of Silence: Bicyclists come together to raise awareness, honor those killed, injured while riding

INDIANAPOLIS — The rain didn't stop a group of bicyclists from hitting the streets to honor their own.

On the third Wednesday in May, bikers across the country ride to honor bicyclists who have been injured or killed while riding.

This is the 20th year of "Ride of Silence," A seven-mile ride for those bicyclists.

Those who showed up said it was important to help protect their fellow cyclists across the country.

"Regretfully, more than seven people have been killed in the last year here in Indianapolis," said Dolly Craft, co-organizer of “Ride of Silence” Indy.

"One death is too many," said Damon Richards, executive director of Bike Indianapolis.

Just this month alone, organizers said they'd received reports of about nine people hit while riding.

"The majority of the time that we're out riding, we're having a great time. But there are those moments when a motorist who's not paying attention or hasn't been taught properly does something that becomes really freighting," Richards said. "What to a person driving a car to seem like, 'Oh that was close' to a person on a bicycle was 'Oh, I almost died,'" said Richards.

Dozens joined the ride, which began at the Bicycle Garage Indy North, heading west on East 82nd/West 86th streets, to Monon and 86th and back to the Bicycle Garage.

The Indianapolis City-County Council is considering updating the current "Complete Streets" ordinance to take a closer look at places where deadly crashes are occurring and address any needed improvements. Cyclists hope it will help make the roads safer for all.

"The reality is that we're just asking for sharing. It sounds like a Christian motto, but it works well in the bicycle community," said Craft.

May is also national bike month. Various groups will have events to help raise awareness among motorists, police, and city officials that cyclists have a legal right to the public roadways.