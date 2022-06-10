Shelby County twins graduate as co-valedictorians from Waldron High School

WALDRON — Hadlie and Hallie Ross are twins who just graduated from Waldron High School in Shelby County.

They graduated as co-valedictorians.

Hadlie said she thought it was cool while her sister Hallie wasn’t that crazy about the idea but she eventually came around.

At their graduation ceremony, they gave a speech together as co-valedictorians.

"I think God let us tie so we could do this one last thing together before we separate for the first time in our lives," the girls said.

Hadlie is planning to go to Indiana University to study Human Biology on the pre-dental track.

Hallie is going to Butler to student psychology and biology on the pre-med track.