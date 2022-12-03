11 Hoosiers have died from the flu this season, all 50 and older

INDIANAPOLIS — There have been 11 recorded deaths from flu-related illnesses this season across the state of Indiana.

All 11 deaths being reported by the Indiana State Department of Health have been adults ages 50 and older.

Influenza-like illness remains very high in Indiana.

The ISDH says three long-term care facilities have reported flu outbreaks.

The flu is “spread by respiratory droplets released when infected people cough or sneeze nearby or when people touch surfaces or objects contaminated with those infectious respiratory droplets. People can also become infected by touching surfaces or objects contaminated with influenza viruses and then touching their eyes, mouth or nose,” according to the ISDH.

Symptoms include:

fever of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or greater

headache

fatigue

cough

muscle aches

sore throat

While there is no cure for the flu, some medications can help ease symptoms, according to health officials.

How can you tell if you have the flu, allergies or the traditional cold?

If you are feeling the effects of allergies, you typically won't have a fever or much fatigue or body aches. If you have a cold, you might have a mild fever and some body aches. You might feel weak and even have some ear congestion. Colds generally last about a week.

If you're diagnosed with the flu, wash your hands frequently and thoroughly, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with your hands and stay home.