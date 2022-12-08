Reid Health ending walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations

RICHMOND — Beginning Dec. 12, Reid Health is moving to appointment-only COVID-19 vaccinations.

The health system cited lower amounts of COVID-19 vaccinations and the amount of options to get vaccinated available in the community as the reason for the decision.

Reid patients who would like to receive their free initial series of shots or a free booster should call their primary care provider or Reid's COVID-19 Hotline at (765) 965-4200 to schedule a time.

The hotline is available 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

More information about the vaccines at Reid Health is available online.