Jefferson Award: Stephanie Sanders helps feed Hoosiers on Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS — For 51 years, the Mozel Sanders Foundation has helped feed those in need on Thanksgiving.

"[There's] never a break; food insecurity is #1 ... when you're hungry, you're hangry and we want to eliminate that," Stephanie Sanders said. "As long as I'm breathing and able I will continue this mission to feed the hungry to fulfill Mozel Sanders' legacy in feeding the hungry."

To honor her work, WRTV surprised her with the Jefferson Award for Multiplying Good. To keep with the tradition of serving meals, the medal was placed inside a food container.

WRTV/Jason Strong Surprise! We placed the Jefferson Award inside a food container.

"I'm a senior citizen, but I'm motivated within ... that gives me the energy to get up, to move out," Sanders said.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.