Jefferson Award: Tim Harris is a 'true angel' in his community

SWAYZEE — Tim Harris is a brain tumor survivor, former state legislator and Hoosier.

For Tiffany Jager, Harris is a “true angel.”

“I certainly feel like I want to give back, so the more people we can help, that's what we want to do,” Harris said.

Harris runs Peak Brain Center in Marion — where he uses brain sound wave therapy to help those struggling with mental health issues.

It’s the same treatment that helped him after his brain tumor and a concussion. Now, it’s also helping others, including Tiffany’s daughter, Kinzie.

“She had been through different medications. Nothing was working. And she was getting worse. And [then Harris] come along,” Tiffany said.

“He's one of the main reasons that I actually have hope in society,” Kinzee said. “Before I met him, like I felt like I didn't really matter and he just gave me that feeling back and made me feel known.”

Tim and Tiffany are coworkers. After helping Kinzee, Tim was moved to act and has waived the cost for several families in his community. He says he wants to help as many people as he can, even if they don’t have the means to pay.

“I found a way I can help people in a way I've never dreamed. And this science helped me, literally get my life back, so when you get to that place, hopefully you feel like you want to give back,” Harris said.

Tiffany says now, Kinzie is more positive and not as depressed.

“Honestly, he's like, like the best hug. Like he’s the definition of your first hug ... if that was in a person,” Kinzie said.

“Now, she is so much better than she was before,” Tiffany said. “She's just full of life again and that's something we hadn't seen in years. He gave me the one thing that I didn't think I was going to be able to have and I appreciate it so much.”

WRTV surprised Harris with the Jefferson Award for Multiplying Good to recognize how he connects with and helps others.

“Tiffany says you helped give her back her daughter. In the last 6 months, how has it been watching that progression?” asked WRTV’s Marc Mullins.

“It does get emotional when you see her blossom. When we first saw her, she was so numb, because of the stuff that happens with her ... the brain just shuts down. It does that to protect you, so you can't feel anything. She's not who she was then, Harris said. “We just love to see her happy. She comes in, she smiles. She laughs. She didn't used to do that. So that's pretty rewarding.”

Harris is meeting with the Department of Child Services — with hopes of offering help to kids in the foster care system.