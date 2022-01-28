Jefferson Awards: Indianapolis ballet founder sets the barre for herself, others

INDIANAPOLIS — Vicky Lyras is an artist.

As the founder of the Indianapolis Ballet, she is often backstage, perfecting the dance and providing direction.

"I think we're all born with something special," Lyras said.

She says the music moves her and she feels it tingle through her veins.

"I'm observant. I listen. If I don't know something, I try to find people who will give me the right answers, who will guide me and then ultimately

I go with what is the best decision," Lyras said.

During December's performance of The Nutcracker, WRTV's Rafael Sanchez added a special surprise to the tradition of Lyras getting flowers before a show.

"Everybody needs the arts. That's how you feed your soul," she said.

Every month, WRTV selects one person to be the recipient for the Jefferson Award for Multiplying Good, and to start off 2022 we honor the service of Vicky Lyras.

Her next big ballet production is "Love Springs Eternal," which will be at the Toby Theater at Newfields Feb. 18-20.

