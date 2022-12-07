Watch Now
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Indianapolis gas station

Keith Srakocic/AP
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for the Saturday Oct. 29, drawing of the Powerball lottery, are on a counter at a market in Prospect, Pa., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Saturday's jackpot projected winnings of an estimated $825 million is the fifth-highest in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Posted at 8:58 AM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 08:58:49-05

INDIANAPOLIS — A $50,000 Powerball ticket has been sold at an Indianapolis gas station in Monday night's $89 million jackpot drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Speedway at 7169 Rockville Rd., according to a Wednesday announcement by the Hoosier Lottery.

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday are 35-45-47-54-55 with the Powerball of 14.

Lottery officials say the ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for claim instructions.

