Estate sale being held at 'dolphin house' Kessler Mansion

INDIANAPOLIS — An estate sale will be held this afternoon and Saturday at the infamous Kessler Mansion.

All items inside — and yes, that means the dolphin statues — are being sold.

Buyers will be able to choose from antiques, furniture, statues, machinery, home decor, kitchenware, and much more.

Jocelyn Dawson, the real estate agent handling the sale, said some items were from previous owners but they aren’t exactly sure where most of it came from.

Dawson can be reached at 317-205-4320.

You'll have until 7 p.m. if you swing by tonight. Otherwise, you can come from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Buyers are asked to park across the street in the Millersville Masonic Lodge #126 parking lot, though arrangements for closer parking and loading can be made after a purchase.

Considered by some to be the ugliest mansion in America, the Kessler Mansion is a 30,000-square-foot property at 4923 Kessler Blvd. E. Dr. Kessler Boulevard.

It's a former HGTV extreme home with "unique, eclectic and flexible property." It has quartz walls, windows of various different shapes, floating staircases, a game room, a ballroom, a sun room, a pool, decks, an outside grill and more.

