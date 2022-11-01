Powerball: 4 Hoosiers thousands of dollars richer after buying winning tickets

INDIANA — Four Hoosiers woke up thousands of dollars richer today after buying winning Powerball tickets in Monday night's drawing, the Hoosier Lottery has announced.

The winnings tickets yielded the following cash prizes and were sold at these locations, according to the announcement:



A $1 million winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Speedway at 1 W. 81st St. in Merrillville.

Two $50,000 winning tickets were sold at Save-A-Step Food Mart at 3010 St. Joseph Rd. in New Albany.

One $50,000 winning ticket was sold at Circle H Food Mart at 2912 Lincoln Ave. in Evansville.

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday are 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and red Powerball 13. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App here.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday grew to $1.2 billion after no tickets sold for Monday night matched all the numbers needed to win the $1 billion prize.

Despite there being no jackpot winner in last Monday’s drawing, the Multi-State Lottery Association says more than 5.4 million tickets won cash prizes in the Halloween night drawing.

The largest jackpot ever won was in 2016. The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Ticket holders should contact the Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.