More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers recalled

INDIANAPOLIS — More than a 1.5 million dehumidifiers have been recalled due to fire concerns.

The recall involved 42 models of dehumidifiers with the brand names Kenmore, GE, Soleus Air, Norpole and Seabreeze.

The dehumidifiers were sold between 2011 and 2014 at Walmart, Sam's Club, Home Depot, Lowes, Menards and Sears.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the dehumidifiers can overheat, catch fire and possibly burn people.

The recall asks consumers to stop using their machines, unplug them and contact the company GREE for a refund.

A full list of the model numbers:

Kenmore Model numbers



407.53530310

407.53550310

407.53570310

407.53571310

GE model numbers



ADEH50LPQ1

ADEH50LQQ1

ADEH50LRL1

ADEL30LRQ1

ADEL50LRL1

ADEL70LRL1

ADER30LPQ1

ADER30LQQ1

ADER40LPQ1

ADER40LQQ1

ADER50LPQ1

ADER50LQQ1

ADER50LRL1

ADER50LSL1 (with date code 01/14)

ADER65LPQ1

ADER65LQQ1

ADER70LRL1

ADEW30LPQ1

ADEW30LQQ1

ADEW50LPQ1

ADEW50LQQ1

ADEW50LRL1

ADEW65LPQ1

ADEW65LQQ1

ADEW70LRL1

SoleusAir model numbers



GL-DEH-45F-2Q3

GL-DEH-70EIP-6L3

GL-DEH-70F-2L3

GM-DEH-30M-1Q3

GM-DEH-45-1Q3

GM-DEH-70-1L3

SG-DEH-25-4

SG-DEH-30E-1Q3

SG-DEH-45E-1Q3

SG-DEH-70E-1L3

SG-DEH-70E-2L3

Seabreeze model number

DH470SB

Norpole model number