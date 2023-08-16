More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers recalled

INDIANAPOLIS — More than a 1.5 million dehumidifiers have been recalled due to fire concerns.
The recall involved 42 models of dehumidifiers with the brand names Kenmore, GE, Soleus Air, Norpole and Seabreeze.
The dehumidifiers were sold between 2011 and 2014 at Walmart, Sam's Club, Home Depot, Lowes, Menards and Sears.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the dehumidifiers can overheat, catch fire and possibly burn people.
The recall asks consumers to stop using their machines, unplug them and contact the company GREE for a refund.
A full list of the model numbers:
Kenmore Model numbers
- 407.53530310
- 407.53550310
- 407.53570310
- 407.53571310
GE model numbers
- ADEH50LPQ1
- ADEH50LQQ1
- ADEH50LRL1
- ADEL30LRQ1
- ADEL50LRL1
- ADEL70LRL1
- ADER30LPQ1
- ADER30LQQ1
- ADER40LPQ1
- ADER40LQQ1
- ADER50LPQ1
- ADER50LQQ1
- ADER50LRL1
- ADER50LSL1 (with date code 01/14)
- ADER65LPQ1
- ADER65LQQ1
- ADER70LRL1
- ADEW30LPQ1
- ADEW30LQQ1
- ADEW50LPQ1
- ADEW50LQQ1
- ADEW50LRL1
- ADEW65LPQ1
- ADEW65LQQ1
- ADEW70LRL1
SoleusAir model numbers
- GL-DEH-45F-2Q3
- GL-DEH-70EIP-6L3
- GL-DEH-70F-2L3
- GM-DEH-30M-1Q3
- GM-DEH-45-1Q3
- GM-DEH-70-1L3
- SG-DEH-25-4
- SG-DEH-30E-1Q3
- SG-DEH-45E-1Q3
- SG-DEH-70E-1L3
- SG-DEH-70E-2L3
Seabreeze model number
- DH470SB
Norpole model number
- NPDH30PG-1