Whiteland Community High School student dies following medical emergency at school

WHITELAND — The Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation is mourning the passing of a Whiteland Community High School student following medical emergency at school today.

According to the Johnson County Coroner, a female student was pulled from a pool at the high school.

In a letter sent to parents, the district said:

CPCSC Family,



It is with great sadness that we inform you that a WCHS student has passed away following a medical emergency at the high school this morning. At this time school and emergency officials are trying to determine exactly what happened.



We will provide an update as soon as possible. Clark-Pleasant Community Schools

Students will be dismissed at 1 p.m.

This is a developing story.