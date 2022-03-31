Bringing H.O.P.E. to women in the Circle City

INDIANAPOLIS -- Bringing hope, love, growth and empowerment to the Circle City. That’s the goal of the We Bring H.O.P.E Network, helping Hoosiers heal through their trauma and mental health.

H.O.P.E is spelled out like this because it stands for healing, opportunities, perseverance and elevation.

Kristin Collins started the network because of her own trauma. Collins said she was molested throughout her childhood and raped as an adult.

She said she was lucky enough to have access to resources to heal and during her healing process she wrote a business plan to make sure everyone had the same opportunities for healing.

She brought it to life through this network. A network connecting kids, women and men to the resources they need to heal.

“We serve everyone, (because) we've all experienced trauma and some of us don't realize it that's the thing and trauma for me looks different for trauma for you,” said Collins.

Those resources, Collins said, aren’t what you might think. She’s not connecting you to a psychiatrist to talk about your trauma.

Instead, she helps people heal through fellowship, doing new activities, having coffee with a friend and teaching you how to take care of yourself.

This Saturday, H.O.P.E is hosting “Celebrate You” Women’s Empowerment Brunch at Silver Center Event Hall. The goal of the brunch is to help women gain confidence, teach them to practice self-care and celebrate personal and professional success.

You can learn more about the event here.