Indiana begins payments of federal unemployment benefits again

INDIANAPOLIS — Payments of the extra $300 in federal unemployment benefits for Hoosiers are underway after a series of court decisions.

Each claimant must go to their account and fill out their voucher from oldest to newest in order to claim the additional federal unemployment benefits, according to the state. The funds will be paid retroactively.

On Friday, officials with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development said up to 120,000 Hoosiers will again receive the payments.

This comes after a state court of appeals judge said the state must comply with a Marion County judge's order to continue the benefits until the court makes a final decision on the lawsuit.

The lawsuit, filed by the Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis, came after Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the state would stop providing the federal benefits, citing the number of businesses looking for new employees.

The federal unemployment programs are set to expire in September.