AG: IU can't require students and staff to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said Indiana University can require the COVID-19 vaccination for students and staff members, but can't require proof of vaccination.

The opinion he issued Wednesday evening comes after two state legislatures asked him to review the policy.

Under HEA 1405, Rokita said IU "unquestionably violates" the act with its COVID-19 vaccination requirement for the upcoming school year.

“This session, members of the Indiana General Assembly passed legislation to codify in law a prohibition on COVID-19 vaccine passports, preventing public institutions from mandating proof of vaccination as a condition for receiving services or employment,” Rokita said in a press release. “Indiana University’s policy clearly runs afoul of state law—and the fundamental liberties and freedoms this legislation was designed to protect.”

Rokita noted the act prohibits public universities from requiring proof of the vaccine but doesn't prohibit them from requiring the vaccination itself.

Purdue University's policy, which says students will need to get fully vaccinated and submit documentation or participate in testing, doesn't appear to violate the act because it's "no different than the guidelines universities have implemented for certain groups, like athletic teams, since the onset of the pandemic," Rokita said.

“Under this law, I agree with the attorney general, as it was my intent, that public entities, including state universities, can't require proof of the vaccine," State Rep. Peggy Mayfield, R-Martinsville, said in the press release. "Hoosiers should have the right to make healthcare decisions that best suit their families, their personal medical circumstances, and a broad interpretation of their religious beliefs – a concept that we’re disappointed to see Indiana University has rejected."

When asked for a response to the opinion issued by Rokita, a spokesman for IU reiterated a statement released Tuesday in response to a letter sent to Gov. Eric Holcomb by state legislatures. You can read the response from IU below.

Indiana University shares the same goal as our faculty, staff, and students in seeking a return to a more normal fall semester, with full attendance at in-person classes, athletic and other events, and social activities without masking and social distancing. If we hope to do this while continuing to avoid large outbreaks, the science is clear that we need a much higher rate of immunity within our IU community. The vaccine is the only way to make sure that happens by the time students return. The policy mandating the vaccine reiterates that we are not requiring a vaccine “passport”; with everyone vaccinated, that would be unnecessary.



HB1405 that passed the Indiana General Assembly’s recently-concluded session did not include public universities in its definition of governmental entities. As co-author on the Indiana vaccine passport ban legislation, State Rep. Chris Campbell noted, state universities and colleges are not covered under the bill. She added that “they know what they need in their environment to keep others safe.”



We are confident this is the best policy for our campuses, utilizing vaccines that are authorized by the WHO, the FDA and a federal Scientific Advisory panel under Emergency Use Authorization. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has also confirmed in guidance that employers can require employees be vaccinated. We will continue to follow Indiana law and provide religious and medical exemptions as warranted, in keeping with policy for the six other vaccinations required by state law on our campuses.



Our focus remains on the safety and wellbeing of our IU community.

You can read the entire opinion below.

